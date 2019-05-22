Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

CMCO opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $821.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $195,867.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $44.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

