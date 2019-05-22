Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

CHRS opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $196,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

