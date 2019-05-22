Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Trading Down 2.9%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 19,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,378,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $894.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. Clovis Oncology’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $45,178.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $547,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $576,755. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 93.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $192,000.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

