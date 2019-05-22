Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce sales of $35.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.97 million and the lowest is $33.12 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $23.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $149.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $154.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.63 million, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $252.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS.

CLVS has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

CLVS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 16,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

In related news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $50,700.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 315,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,229 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,168,000.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

