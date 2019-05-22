Clorox Co (CLX) Holdings Lowered by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

CLX opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Clorox Co has a one year low of $118.75 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

