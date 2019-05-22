Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,384,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,327,000 after buying an additional 84,360,935 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,427,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,595,000 after buying an additional 2,652,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,046,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,189,000 after buying an additional 961,644 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $94,791,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $85,666,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

