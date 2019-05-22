CIRCOR International (CIR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.60. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,893,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,076,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 266,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

