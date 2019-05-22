Cigna Corp (CI) Holdings Decreased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.85.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 679,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,899. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

