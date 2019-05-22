CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Apache by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 80,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

NYSE:APA opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.72. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

