Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Short Interest Update

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,939,209 shares, an increase of 2.7% from the April 15th total of 5,784,586 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,438,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Gabelli started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,377,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 524.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,725,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,085,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,792 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,518,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,714 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,315,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,342,247,000 after acquiring an additional 890,140 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

