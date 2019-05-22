Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.71 and last traded at C$9.78, with a volume of 46594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE.UN. National Bank Financial lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, February 15th. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 916.03%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

