Chemical Bank Has $6.71 Million Position in American Express (AXP)

Chemical Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,077.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

