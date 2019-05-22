Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Model N (MODN)

Model N (NYSE:MODN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We liked the onboarding of new customers for cloud subscription services segment and healthy pipeline for FY19. Management is on track to complete its move toward 100% SaaS revenue. We also liked strong execution capabilities over the last few quarters and see potential for valuation multiple expansion over the next 12 months. We maintain our PT at $23 and reiterate our Buy rating.””

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MODN opened at $18.52 on Monday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Model N had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Neeraj Gokhale sold 7,725 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $131,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 10,671 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $182,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,302 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 560,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 310,110 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 972,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

