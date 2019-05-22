Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,405,269. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO opened at $265.36 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.83 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-raises-holdings-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.