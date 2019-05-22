Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $48.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-grows-holdings-in-vaneck-vectors-wide-moat-etf-moat.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.