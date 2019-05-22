Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 2,587,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,447,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $20.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $7,714,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

