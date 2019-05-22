CEMIG (CIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.36

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.36. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 2502266 shares traded.

CIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CEMIG currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

