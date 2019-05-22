Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.30.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,602,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.54. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $90.42 and a twelve month high of $138.45. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

