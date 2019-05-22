Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Position Increased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Carriage Services accounts for about 3.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 688,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 688,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 192,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of CSV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

