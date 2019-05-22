Carnival Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Carnival has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carnival to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

CCL opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Carnival has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Carnival from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nomura decreased their price target on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

