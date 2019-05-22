Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 974,560 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 2,893.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $25,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,044,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 535,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 87,614 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 280,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

