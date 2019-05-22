Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 118,273 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 827,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $59,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

