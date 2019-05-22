Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,362,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,559,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 119,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 109,318.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 133,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/cambria-investment-management-l-p-raises-holdings-in-ishares-global-healthcare-etf-ixj.html.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.