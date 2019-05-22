Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $33,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12,091.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,593,000 after buying an additional 279,849 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,976,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,394,000 after buying an additional 253,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $164.24 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $169.45. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

