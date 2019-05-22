Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 200.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $106,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $49,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,690 shares in the company, valued at $444,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

