Cadinha & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAK. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,590.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2,102.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 302,690 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 297,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NAK opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on NAK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

