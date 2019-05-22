Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Signition LP lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $122,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.67 million. Navient had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

