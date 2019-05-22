Cable One (CABO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,149.80

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,149.80 and last traded at $1,144.23, with a volume of 3187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,140.46.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $949.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $905.00 target price on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.50.

Get Cable One alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). Cable One had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $278.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/cable-one-cabo-hits-new-12-month-high-at-1149-80.html.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.