BTIM Corp. Sells 1,057 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

BTIM Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

