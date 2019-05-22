Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $37.83 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $762.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 115,839 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 139,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

