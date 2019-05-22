Brokerages Set SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) PT at $3.00

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMMT. Zacks Investment Research cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.27%. Equities research analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

