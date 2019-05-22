Brokerages Expect Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report sales of $15.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $13.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $63.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $63.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.76 million, with estimates ranging from $76.70 million to $76.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 1,385.60% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,852. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.42.

In other Neuronetics news, insider Christopher Thatcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $252,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Donato sold 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $128,323.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,886 shares of company stock worth $1,156,386 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 16,237.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 405,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 226,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 226,533 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 313,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 55,543 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

