Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $2.65 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 9,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 190,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $610,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock remained flat at $$1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,118. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

