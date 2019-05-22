BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CME Group by 83.1% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,776.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $6,739,196 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $186.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $157.21 and a 52 week high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-trims-position-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.