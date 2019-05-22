Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 5,036 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,711 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $651,399.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $255.36 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $257.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 5,036 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/braun-stacey-associates-inc-sells-5036-shares-of-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.