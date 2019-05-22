Bp Plc Invests $1.42 Million in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $624,620.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 45,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $6,378,179.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,507,682.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,677 shares of company stock worth $10,076,540 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

