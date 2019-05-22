Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 373,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,466,000 after purchasing an additional 312,488 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.13.

Shares of LMT opened at $343.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $351.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $306.04 per share, with a total value of $229,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,185,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

