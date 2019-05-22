Boston Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 662 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 951% compared to the typical volume of 63 call options.

In related news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.71.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

