Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Holdings Raised by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

BAH stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,298. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $726,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah-holdings-raised-by-hanseatic-management-services-inc.html.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.