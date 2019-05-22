Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.95

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 1231400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $726,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

