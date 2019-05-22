Boise Cascade Co (BCC) Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NYSE:BCC opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $973.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.93. Boise Cascade Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

