BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 950.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,781 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 793.40 and a beta of 2.08. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

