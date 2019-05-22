Blox Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Blox has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Blox token can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, BigONE and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blox

Blox was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blox’s official website is blox.io

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

