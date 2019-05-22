BitRent (RNTB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,772.00

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. BitRent has a total market cap of $197,859.00 and approximately $1,772.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. In the last week, BitRent has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00400453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.54 or 0.01283126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00147980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004568 BTC.

About BitRent

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bit-Z, Exrates and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

