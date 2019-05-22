BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Capitalization of $18.45 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 75% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and approximately $338,845.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.93 or 0.08378031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001427 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000654 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,400,000 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

