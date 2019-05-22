BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Insider Thomas R. Staab II Sells 9,750 Shares

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $74,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,183.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $807.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 183,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 229,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

