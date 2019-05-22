Bilibili (BILI) Trading Down 5%

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.58. 4,530,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,808,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
