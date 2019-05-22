Big Yellow Group (BYG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC began coverage on Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Big Yellow Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 978.38 ($12.78).

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,066 ($13.93). The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 375,407 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total transaction of £3,694,004.88 ($4,826,871.66).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

