Bfsg LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

