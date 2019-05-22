Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,103,526,000 after acquiring an additional 416,459 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $233.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $382,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $2,839,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,023. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

